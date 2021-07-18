‘Space Jam’ dunks on ‘Black Widow’ to take box office No. 1

“It shows that families have waited for a movie that everyone can go to and that’s this movie,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ head of domestic distribution. “It’s just a fun movie for the family.”

"Black Widow," meanwhile fell 67% in its second weekend, which, although steep, is also fairly normal for superhero films, which tend to have frontloaded audiences. Internationally, the Scarlett Johansson-led film picked up another $29.9 million, bringing its global grosses to $264 million.

Last weekend, "Black Widow" became the highest grossing film of the pandemic. Disney also surprised many in the industry by revealing its first weekend profits from the movie's streaming rentals. Rental grosses were not provided this week, however.

This weekend also saw the launch of "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions," a sequel to the high-concept 2019 film. Sony is projecting that the film will gross $8.8 million over the weekend, which is actually better than the first film's debut and in line with studio expectations.

"F9" took fourth place with $7.6 million. The "Fast & Furious" film has made $591.2 million globally to date. The fifth and sixth place spots also went to Universal films: "The Boss Baby: Family Business" with $4.7 million and "The Forever Purge," with $4.1 million.

"A Quiet Place Part II," which recently became available on Paramount+, is still doing good numbers into its eighth week in theaters. It added another $2.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $155 million.

The Anthony Bourdain documentary "Roadrunner" also did well this weekend, grossing around $1.9 million from 925 theaters, making it the top grossing specialty debut of the year.

