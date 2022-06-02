Space Command base change process was flawed, report says

“Developing basing guidance consistent with these best practices, and determining the basing actions to which it should apply, would better position the Air Force to substantiate future basing decisions and help prevent bias, or the appearance of bias, from undermining their credibility,” the report said.

The decision to select Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, came after a Jan. 11, 2021 meeting that included Trump, his then-acting Secretary of Defense and other senior military officials.

According to the GAO report, meeting participants had conflicting recollections of who picked Alabama over Colorado.

But in selecting the base's move to Alabama, the decision went against the recommendations of the U.S. Space Command Combatant Commander, the U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and the former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They had recommended that the operation remain in Colorado.

Colorado officials responded by calling on the Biden administration to reconsider the Space Command move decision.

“We have serious concerns about how this conclusion was reached, which contradicts the military leadership’s stated goal of reaching Full Operational Capability as quickly as possible," said a statement from Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who requested the GAO report, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow and Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

The statement added: “Our national security should be the deciding factor in basing decisions.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama insisted that the decision for the move was correct.

The Air Force "followed strict criteria when they evaluated and selected Huntsville. I agree that Huntsville was the right pick for the job,” Shelby said in a statement released on Twitter.

