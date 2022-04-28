Southwest loses $278M in Q1 but sees profitable rest of 2022

“Seats are going to sell out faster and customers are going to see higher fares,” Jordan said on a call with analysts and reporters.

Jordan said Southwest has seen no sign that higher fares are hurting demand, adding that "some of that may be because there is a lot of discretionary household savings still in the system."

While revenue is rising, Southwest hopes to soften the impact of higher fuel prices through its longtime practice of hedging, or buying options that pay off when fuel rises but can backfire if prices fall. The airline predicted that those hedges will earn 61 cents per gallon in the second quarter.

The nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases this winter spoiled the first quarter — Southwest was hit by high employee sick calls and canceled more than 6,300 flights in January alone, according to figures from tracking service FlightAware. But Jordan said the airline was back in the black by March.

“Based on current plans and expected continued strong bookings, we continue to expect to be solidly profitable for the remaining three quarters of this year, and for full-year 2022,” Jordan said.

Savanthi Syth, an airline analyst for Raymond James & Associates, said Southwest’s forecast implies a second-quarter profit of $1.10 per share — well above Wall Street's average prediction of 40 cents per share. She said Southwest's outlook beat her most bullish expectations, which were already raised by upbeat comments from other airlines.

The nation's four largest carriers — American, Delta, United and Southwest — lost more than $4.2 billion combined in the first quarter, but all expressed high hopes for a booming summer season and full airplanes. Delta reported record bookings, and the CEOs of American and United said they have never seen such strong demand for travel.

Southwest's first-quarter loss compared with a profit of $116 million a year earlier, when Southwest was still receiving federal pandemic relief to help cover labor costs.

Excluding special costs, the Dallas carrier lost 32 cents per share. Revenue was $4.69 billion, more than double a year ago and 91% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.

The loss was slightly wider than analysts had expected. Analysts predicted a loss of 30 cents per share on revenue of $4.67 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. rose 2% to close at $46.90, up 9.5% in 2022.