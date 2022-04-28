Southwest loses $278 million but sees profits rest of 2022

Southwest said it faces challenges from higher jet fuel prices and the need to add employees. Southwest said its work force grew by 3,300 people in the quarter.

The nation's four largest airlines — American, Delta, United and Southwest — lost more than $4.2 billion combined in the first quarter, but all expressed high hopes for a booming summer season and full airplanes. Delta reported record bookings, and the CEOs of American and United said they have never seen such strong demand for travel.