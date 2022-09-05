Southwest China quake leaves 46 dead, triggers landslides

Along with the deaths, authorities reported stones and soil falling from mountainsides, causing damage to homes and power interruptions, CCTV said. One landslide blocked a rural highway, leaving it strewn with rocks, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Buildings shook in Chengdu, 200 kilometers (125 miles) away from the epicenter. Resident Jiang Danli said she hid under a desk for five minutes in her 31st floor apartment. Many of her neighbors rushed downstairs, wary of aftershocks.

“There was a strong earthquake in June, but it wasn’t very scary. This time I was really scared, because I live on a high floor and the shaking made me dizzy,” she told The Associated Press.

The earthquake and lockdown follow a heat wave and drought that led to water shortages and power cuts due to Sichuan’s reliance on hydropower. That comes on top of the latest major lockdown under China’s strict “zero-COVID” policy.

The past two months in Chengdu “have been weird," Jiang said.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude of 6.6 for Monday's quake at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). Preliminary measurements by different agencies often differ slightly.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.

In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. A strong earthquake killed multiple people, triggered landslides and shook residents in a major city under lockdown in southwestern China on Monday, state media reported.(Xinhua via AP) Credit: Uncredited

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, rescuers prepare their duty following an earthquake in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. A strong earthquake killed multiple people, triggered landslides and shook residents in a major city under lockdown in southwestern China on Monday, state media reported. (CCTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV shows landslide following an earthquake in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. A strong earthquake killed multiple people, triggered landslides and shook residents in a major city under lockdown in southwestern China on Monday, state media reported. (CCTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited