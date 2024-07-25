Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocking all lanes of I-20 East in Cobb
Nation & World News

Southwest breaks 50-year tradition, plans to start assigning seats

Southwest Airlines is doing away with a 50-year tradition and plans to start assigning seats
FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Updated 1 minute ago

Southwest Airlines is doing away with its 50-year tradition and plans to start assigning seats and premium seating for customers who are seeking more legroom.

The airline said Thursday that it has been studying customer preferences and expectations and is making the changes because of what they've heard, but it could also generate revenue and boost financial performance.

While Southwest has used an open seating model for 50 years, the company said that it understands that preferences have changed, with more customers taking longer flights and wanting an assigned seat.

Southwest unveiled changes to how it has boarded flights on the same day it reported that it topped profit and revenue expectations for the second quarter.

The airline is said it will offer redeye flights for the first time.

Southwest said that its first overnight, redeye flights will land on Feb. 14, 2025 in nonstop markets that include Las Vegas to Baltimore and Orlando; Los Angeles to Baltimore and Nashville; and Phoenix to Baltimore. It plans to phase in additional redeye flights over time.

FILE - A Southwest Airlines 737 Max 8 airplane flies, Feb. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Southwest reports earnings on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Boeing is closer to understanding thruster failures on its first astronaut flight with...

Credit: AP

Safety regulators are investigating another low flight by a Southwest jet, this time in...

Watch: Setting up Braves-Cardinals series and asking, again, can they hit?

Credit: AP

Braves will open 2025 season on West Coast
The Latest

Credit: AP

Netanyahu will meet with Biden and Harris at a crucial moment for the US and Israel
11m ago
A slight temperature drop makes Tuesday the world's second-hottest day
11m ago
More than a dozen African migrants dead, over 150 missing after their boat capsized on...
42m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Huge Olympic news announcement has Atlanta written all over it
Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs
Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards