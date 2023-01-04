ajc logo
X

Southwest apologizes, gives customers frequent-flyer points

National & World News
Updated 45 minutes ago
Southwest Airlines is trying to fix its relationship with travelers who got stuck by canceled flights over the holidays

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is trying to make travelers who were caught in its surge of canceled flights over the holidays feel a bit better about the airline by giving them 25,000 frequent-flyer points.

The airline says the points are worth more than $300 in flights.

Southwest included the offer in a letter — another apology for the meltdown — from CEO Bob Jordan.

“I know that no amount of apologies can undo your experience,” Jordan wrote. He added the airline is acting “with great urgency” to process refunds, return lost bags and handle requests for reimbursement of costs incurred by stranded travelers.

Dallas-based Southwest canceled more than 15,000 flights between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30, according to tracking service FlightAware. The flight disruptions began with a winter storm that swept across the country. While other airlines recovered after a couple days, Southwest continued to struggle with crews and airplanes that were stranded far from where they were supposed to be.

Southwest said people booked on flights from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2 that were canceled or “significantly” delayed received the 25,000 points. It has not disclosed how many passengers were booked on those flights.

Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numbers tell story about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia expects injured Bulldogs to be back for national title game
5h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde among conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy bid for House speaker
3h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde among conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy bid for House speaker
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Sheriff: No foul play in 'Avengers' star snow tractor injury
10m ago
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
13m ago
UN Security Council welcomes new members; 2 are first-timers
15m ago
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
7h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top