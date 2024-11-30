Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Southwest Airlines says it is ending cabin service earlier to reduce chance of injury

Southwest Airlines is ending its cabin service earlier starting next month
FILE - A retrofitted Southwest Airlines passenger jet is shown in a hangar at Love Field on Sept. 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A retrofitted Southwest Airlines passenger jet is shown in a hangar at Love Field on Sept. 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

Southwest Airlines says it is ending its cabin service earlier on its flights starting next month.

Beginning on Dec. 4, a company spokesperson said, flight attendants will begin preparing the cabin for landing at an altitude of 18,000 feet (5,486 meters) instead of 10,000 feet (3,048 meters). The change in procedure is designed to “reduce the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries” for crew members and passengers, the company said.

For passengers, that means they will need to do the usual pre-landing procedures — such as ensuring their seatbelts are fastened and returning their seats to an upright position — earlier than before.

While turbulence-related fatalities are quite rare, injuries have piled up over the years. More than one-third of all airline incidents in the United States from 2009 through 2018 were related to turbulence, and most of them resulted in one or more serious injuries but no damage to the plane, the National Transportation Safety Board reported.

In May, a 73-year old man died on board a Singapore Airlines flight when the plane hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean.

The airline had also previously announced other changes.

Starting next year, Southwest will toss out a half-century tradition of "open seating" — passengers picking their own seats after boarding the plane.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

A stowaway on Delta flight to Paris prompts investigation
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Thanksgiving Travel Latest: TSA braces for ‘busiest ever’ holiday
Placeholder Image
Update: Pea-sized hail expected with thunderstorms to hit Georgia Thursday
Placeholder Image
Update: Thunderstorms with quarter-sized hail in Berrien County Thursday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taiwan's president arrives in Hawaii for a 2-day stop in the US as part of South Pacific...12m ago
Protesters gather for third night of demonstrations after Georgia announces suspension of...18m ago
Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest forecast to be hit with snow and dangerous cold into next...21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips