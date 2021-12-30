Southern storms damage homes, buildings, power lines

In northeastern Alabama's Etowah County, an emergency manager reported that a pole barn was destroyed and at least two homes damaged.

The storms prompted tornado watches and warnings Wednesday for parts of several states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, but it wasn't immediately known whether twisters caused the damage in Alabama.

The threat of severe weather persisted Thursday, with several strong storms threatening parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina as the system moves east.

More storms are expected in the region Friday and Saturday, the national Storm Prediction Center said.

The Southern storms come as residents in the Pacific Northwest endured bitter cold and unseasonably frigid weather in the waning days of 2021. Emergency shelters were opened in Washington and Oregon as forecasters said the extreme cold from an arctic blast that blew in Sunday could last until the weekend.

On Thursday, heavy snow halted travel on a large portion of the main east-west highway across Washington state and snarled traffic in the Seattle and Portland, Oregon, metro areas. Authorities closed about 80 miles (129 kilometers) of Interstate 90 over the Cascade Mountains “due to near zero visibility and adverse road conditions.” There was no immediate estimate as to when the interstate would reopen.

Heavy traffic is seen at the base of a snowy Santiam Pass in Detroit, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Emergency warming shelters were opened throughout western Washington and Oregon as temperatures plunged into the teens and lower and forecasters said the arctic blast would last for several days. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)