Southern Baptist board OKs probe into sex abuse controversy

Rachael Denhollander, an attorney and prominent advocate for fellow abuse survivors who has been urging an independent investigation, called Guidepost “a highly qualified firm, well able to do the job."

But she cautioned that the company must have free rein in its investigation including access to materials that might otherwise be shielded under attorney-client privilege, and she said the full findings must be released publicly.

The announcement comes as more than 16,000 delegates are expected at the SBC's annual meeting next week in Nashville, the largest gathering of the country's biggest Protestant denomination in a quarter-century, and amid controversies over sexual abuse, race and the role of women in ministry.

Two pastors have planned to propose at the meeting that the SBC create a task force to pick an independent investigator, an idea that has won prominent endorsements.

One of the proponents, Tennessee pastor Grant Gaines, said Friday that the announcement by Floyd is a step in the right direction but he plans to go forward with the idea. The task force should comprise Southern Baptists and sexual abuse experts to do the hiring and oversight and should be responsible for reporting findings to the denomination and the public, he said.

"At the end of the day, we do not believe the Executive Committee should be trusted to hold themselves accountable,” Gaines said.

A similar sentiment was expressed by Christa Brown, a longtime advocate for fellow survivors of abuse within Southern Baptist churches. She has called for an even more independent commission composed of people not affiliated with the denomination and with a mandate to hear and report on cases of abuse and cover-up.

“So long as (the Executive Committee) controls purse strings, I’d expect problems,” Brown said.

___

Smith reported from Pittsburgh.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017, file photo, Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, speaks at the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Phoenix. In May 2021, Moore, the longtime point person for the Southern Baptist Convention on public policy, resigned from his post as president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission. That was soon followed by leaks of lengthy letters he had written in 2020 and in May, describing the “undiluted rage” he received from Executive Committee leaders as they debated how to respond to abuse, which he called a “crisis in the Southern Baptist Convention.” (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin