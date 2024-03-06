Nation & World News

Southern Baptist agency says U.S. investigation into sexual abuse has ended with 'no further action’

A leader in the Southern Baptist Convention says the U.S. Department of Justice has ended its investigation of a top denominational agency's handling of sexual abuse and doesn’t anticipate further action
FILE - The headquarters of the Southern Baptist Convention is seen, Dec. 7, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. A Southern Baptist Convention leader said Wednesday, March 5, 2024 the U.S. Department of Justice has ended its investigation of the denomination's handling of sexual abuse in its churches and doesn't anticipate further action. The statement by Jonathan Howe, interim president of the denomination's Executive Committee, said the department informed the convention's legal counsel that there is “no further action to be taken" in the probe, which began a year and a half ago. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The headquarters of the Southern Baptist Convention is seen, Dec. 7, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. A Southern Baptist Convention leader said Wednesday, March 5, 2024 the U.S. Department of Justice has ended its investigation of the denomination's handling of sexual abuse in its churches and doesn't anticipate further action. The statement by Jonathan Howe, interim president of the denomination's Executive Committee, said the department informed the convention's legal counsel that there is “no further action to be taken" in the probe, which began a year and a half ago. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

A Southern Baptist Convention leader said Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice has ended its investigation of a top denominational agency's handling of sexual abuse and doesn't anticipate further action.

The statement by Jonathan Howe, interim president of the denomination's Executive Committee, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York informed the committee's legal counsel on Feb. 29 that there is “no further action to be taken" in the probe.

The investigation began a year and a half ago into the Executive Committee and several other denominational entities, including seminaries and mission agencies. Howe's statement did not address the status of the investigation into those other entities.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request to confirm the statement, which was reported earlier by The Tennessean.

The federal investigation followed a blistering 2022 report from an outside consultant that found disturbing details about how denominational leaders mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims.

“While we are grateful for closure on this particular matter, we recognize that sexual abuse reform efforts must continue to be implemented across the Convention," Howe said in a statement. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to assist churches in preventing and responding well to sexual abuse in the SBC.”

The Executive Committee has continued to struggle to respond to the issue, most recently announcing plans for an independent commission to oversee a public list of abusive clergy — but is still seeking funds for it.

The reported end of the federal investigation “does not lessen SBC’s moral responsibility for grievous harms,” said Christa Brown, a longtime advocate for survivors of abuse in Southern Baptist settings. “Nor does it alter the reality that, in countless SBC churches, leaders violated state laws & standards,” she said on X, formerly Twitter.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Mary Mac’s roof collapses under torrent of rain in Midtown Atlanta3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia delegation to bring guests and grievances to Biden’s State of the Union
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
10h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

State Senate committee hears testimony about Fulton DA Willis
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

State Senate committee hears testimony about Fulton DA Willis
4h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her following slaying of nursing student
14h ago
The Latest
Alabama legislation to protect IVF providers moves toward final approval
8m ago
8 teens wounded by gunfire at Philadelphia bus stop in city's 4th transit shooting in as...
8m ago
'Rust' armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles