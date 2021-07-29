ajc logo
Southeast Europe heat wave seen as among worst in decades

Women sit at a cafe on a hot day in downtown Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Women sit at a cafe on a hot day in downtown Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Weather experts in Greece say a heat wave across southeast Europe is likely to be among the most severe recorded since the mid 1980s

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A heat wave scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief.

Temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region. Weather experts in Athens said they expected the heat wave to extend into next week, making it one of the most severe recorded since the mid-1980s.

Cooling shelters were set up in the Greek capital, but access to the air-conditioned public spaces was limited by pandemic restrictions.

“The ongoing heat wave is a dangerous weather phenomenon, as it will last until the end of next week with a small temperature range between maximum and minimum levels,” said Theodoris Kolydas, director of Greece’s National Meteorological Service.

Authorities in Serbia, Bulgaria and other affected countries advised people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight in midday hours.

Wildfires in Greece threatened homes for a third successive day, with a blaze reported Thursday outside the western city of Patras.

A man dives into the Treska River, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
A man dives into the Treska River, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

A girl walks on the edge of a fountain on a hot day in downtown Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
A girl walks on the edge of a fountain on a hot day in downtown Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

A young man jumps into the Treska River to cool himself down, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
A young man jumps into the Treska River to cool himself down, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

People carry bottles with water while walking in a street on a hot day in Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
People carry bottles with water while walking in a street on a hot day in Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

A man jumps into the Treska River, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
A man jumps into the Treska River, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

