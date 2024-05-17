South Sudan government and rebel groups sign 'commitment' for peace in ongoing peace talks in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The government of South Sudan and rebel opposition groups on Thursday signed a "commitment declaration" for peace during high-level mediation talks in Kenya, described as key step in efforts to end the conflict in South Sudan that has long crippled its economy.

The content of the agreement was not made public during the signing ceremony, attended by diplomats and civil society groups.

The rebel opposition groups were not part of the 2018 agreement that ended South Sudan's five-year civil war that left 400,000 people dead and millions displaced.