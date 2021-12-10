ajc logo
X

South Korea reports its worst virus surge since pandemic

A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth takes a sample from a woman at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Caption
A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth takes a sample from a woman at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

National & World News
By KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
New coronavirus infections in South Korea have exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day as the worst surge since the start of the pandemic overwhelms hospitals and depletes health care workforce

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the worst surge since the start of the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and depleted health care workforce.

Critics have blamed the spread on complacency by the government, which dramatically lowered social distancing rules at the start of November in what officials described as the first step toward restoring pre-pandemic normalcy.

Even as cases began to soar in recent weeks, officials were initially hesitant to tighten social distancing, citing exhaustion and frustration by the public with restrictions and their impact on livelihoods. But as the contagious delta variant reduced the effectiveness of vaccines and most people in their 60s or older are still waiting for their booster shoots, and the first cases of omicron were discovered, the sense of urgency became apparent.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, the No. 2 behind President Moon Jae-in, said during a virus meeting that the country could be forced to take further “extraordinary” measures if it fails to slow the spread of the virus soon.

Officials issued administrative orders requiring hospitals around the country to designate 2,000 more beds combined for COVID-19 treatment.

The increased capacity will be used to ease the crush on hospitals in Seoul and the nearby metropolitan region, where around 90% of intensive care units are already occupied. Officials said more than 1,200 virus patients in the greater capital area who required hospitalization were being forced to wait at home as of Friday morning because of bed shortages.

Officials have revamped their medical response policy so that most mild cases can be treated at home. While around 20,500 are receiving home care, some doctors’ groups say the new approach puts lives at risk.

Kim said the government will also speed up the administration of booster shots by shortening the interval between the second and third vaccine injections from the current four or five months to three months starting next week.

“If it becomes clear that we aren’t succeeding in reversing this crisis situation within the next few days, the government will have no other choice but to employ extraordinary anti-virus measures, including strong social distancing,” he said.

South Korea has reported a daily average of more than 5,800 infections while adding more than 41,000 cases in the past seven days alone, pushing the national caseload to 503,000. The country’s death toll stood at 4,130 after 53 virus patients died in the past 24 hours.

In allowing larger social gatherings, longer indoor dining hours at restaurants and fully reopening schools in November, officials predicted that the country’s improving vaccination rates will help suppress hospitalizations and fatalities even if the virus continues to spread.

However, serious cases and deaths have soared among people in their 60s or older, including those whose immunities have waned after being inoculated early in the vaccine rollout that began in February.

Around 41.5 million people, or 81% of the population of over 51 million, have been fully vaccinated, but only 10% have received booster shots.

The new rules enforced this week ban private gatherings of seven or more people in the greater capital area and require adults to verify their vaccination status at restaurants and other indoor venues. But Kim said such measures haven’t yet showed an effect in slowing transmissions.

Deputy Health Minister Lee Ki-il said officials may further reduce the limit on social gatherings and restore business-hour restrictions at restaurants and bars that were lifted in November if things continue to look bad next week.

“We will try our best to avoid a lockdown,” Lee said.

Some experts have called for stronger measures, such as forcing employers to use remote work and increasing government spending to support small business owners in the devastated service industry to ensure compliance with social distancing rules.

South Korea has also tightened its borders to fend off the new omicron variant since identifying its first cases last week that were linked to arrivals from Nigeria. The KDCA said health workers confirmed three more omicron infections on Friday, bringing the tally to 63.

Scientists say it’s not yet clear whether omicron is more contagious or dangerous than previous strains of the virus.

Caption
People queue in line to wait for the coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec, 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

People queue in line to wait for the coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec, 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Caption
People queue in line to wait for the coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec, 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption
A medical worker talks to people that the morning coronavirus testing is over at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec, 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. The signs read: "A makeshift clinic for COVID-19 testing." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A medical worker talks to people that the morning coronavirus testing is over at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec, 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. The signs read: "A makeshift clinic for COVID-19 testing." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Caption
A medical worker talks to people that the morning coronavirus testing is over at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec, 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. The signs read: "A makeshift clinic for COVID-19 testing." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption
Medical workers wearing protective gear in a booth take samples from visitors at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Medical workers wearing protective gear in a booth take samples from visitors at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Caption
Medical workers wearing protective gear in a booth take samples from visitors at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption
Medical workers wearing protective gear prepare to take samples at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Medical workers wearing protective gear prepare to take samples at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Caption
Medical workers wearing protective gear prepare to take samples at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption
Medical workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Medical workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Caption
Medical workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption
People queue in line for coronavirus tests at a temporary screening clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

People queue in line for coronavirus tests at a temporary screening clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Caption
People queue in line for coronavirus tests at a temporary screening clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption
A visitor wears plastic gloves to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they wait in a line for the tests at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

A visitor wears plastic gloves to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they wait in a line for the tests at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Caption
A visitor wears plastic gloves to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they wait in a line for the tests at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption
A medical worker holds a sign for visitors to prepare for the coronavirus tests at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

A medical worker holds a sign for visitors to prepare for the coronavirus tests at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Caption
A medical worker holds a sign for visitors to prepare for the coronavirus tests at a temporary screening clinic for coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UK opens door to Assange extradition to US on spying charges
2m ago
Officer testifies on Day 3 of trial over Daunte Wright death
4m ago
Dole honored at National Cathedral, World War II memorial
5m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top