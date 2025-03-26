South Korea’s truth commission says government responsible for fraud and abuse in foreign adoptions

The commission's findings broadly aligned with previous reporting by The Associated Press. The AP investigations, which were also documented by Frontline (PBS), detailed how South Korea's government, Western countries and adoption agencies worked in tandem to supply some 200,000 Korean children to parents overseas, despite years of evidence that many were being procured through questionable or outright unscrupulous means.

Western nations ignored these problems and sometimes pressured South Korea to keep the kids coming as they focused on satisfying their huge domestic demands for babies.

The commission recommended the South Korean government issue an official apology over the problems it identified and develop plans to address the grievances of adoptees who discovered that the biological origins in their adoption papers were falsified.

It also urged the government to investigate citizenship gaps among adoptees sent to the United States — the largest recipient of Korean children by far — and to implement measures to assist those without citizenship, who may number in the thousands.

South Korea’s government has never acknowledged direct responsibility for issues surrounding past adoptions, which have drawn growing international attention amid criticism that thousands of children were carelessly or unnecessarily separated from their biological families.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare, the government department that handles adoption issues, didn’t immediately comment on the commission’s report.

Some adoptees criticized the report, saying it doesn’t establish the government’s complicity strongly enough and that its recommendations were too weak.