South Korea's omicron deaths surge amid faltering response

However, some experts say health officials clearly underestimated how the greater scale of outbreak would strain worn-out hospital workers who had just wiggled out of the delta surge. They criticize the government for sending the wrong message to the public by easing social distancing restrictions and effectively communicating that omicron is mild.

Transmissions were probably worsened by an intense presidential campaign leading up to last week's election, which also appeared to have reduced political capacity to maintain a stringent virus response.

Lee Sang-won, a senior Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official, said during a briefing that health authorities feel “apologetic” over the explosion of omicron cases that has been bigger than they expected. He said around 70,000 of the new cases reported Thursday were infections that were mistakenly omitted from Wednesday’s tally, and that the real daily increase would be around 550,000.

Lee said the country’s recently revamped testing regime, now centered around rapid antigen tests to save laboratory tests for high-risk groups, is contributing to the rise in daily cases by casting a broader net to detect infections among the population.

He added that a highly transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2 also seems to be driving up infections. About 26% of the country’s recent cases have been linked to BA.2, up from around 17% last month, Lee said.

Omicron has forced South Korea to abandon a stringent COVID-19 response based on mass laboratory tests, aggressive contact tracing and quarantines to focus limited medical resources on priority groups, including people 60 and older and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Health officials have recently significantly eased quarantine restrictions and border controls and stopped requiring adults to show proof of vaccination or negative tests when entering potentially crowded spaces like restaurants so that more public and health workers could respond to rapidly expanding at-home treatments.

Nearly 2 million virus carriers with mild or moderate symptoms have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.

Caption A medical worker in a booth prepares to take a nasal swab sample from a man at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption A medical worker guides people waiting for a coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption People queue in line to wait for the coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon