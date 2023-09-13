South Korea's military says North Korea fired at least 1 missile toward sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern seas

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 25 minutes ago
X

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern seas.

The launch on Wednesday came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was traveling in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin while there are international concerns about a potential arms deal that could fuel Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say how far the weapon flew. Japan's Coast Guard, citing Tokyo's Defense Ministry, said the missile likely has landed but still urged vessels around the Japanese coasts to watch out for falling objects.

Kim has been using the international distraction caused by Russia's war in Ukraine to ramp up the North’s weapons development, a process that has included more than 100 missile launches since the start of 2022.

According to U.S. officials, Putin could use his meeting with Kim to secure more supplies of North Korean artillery and other ammunition to refill declining reserves and prolong his invasion of Ukraine. Experts say Kim in return could seek badly needed economic aid and sophisticated weapons technologies to advance his nuclear-weapons and missiles program.

___

AP writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Matt Olson hits 51st home run to tie Andruw Jones’ Braves franchise record2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

NEW DETAILS
YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list
7h ago

Credit: Be Our Guest Investments, LLC

Judge asked to close building near Piedmont Park amid sinkhole lawsuit
1h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
7h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
7h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Nicki Minaj debuts new 'Pink Friday 2' song at MTV VMAs as NSYNC reunites and Shakira...
4m ago
Australia's highest court finds Qantas illegally fired 1,700 ground staff
9m ago
Australia's highest court finds Qantas illegally fired 1,700 ground staff
36m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top