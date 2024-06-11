Nation & World News

South Korean troops fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed land border, reports say

South Korean media reports say South Korean soldiers fired warning shots after North Korean troops violated the border line earlier this week
6 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean soldiers fired warning shots after North Korean troops violated the border earlier this week, according to South Korean media reports.

Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday that North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the heavily fortified border before retreating back to their territory on Sunday.

Yonhap, citing South Korea's military, said South Korean soldiers fired warning shots at the time.

Other South Korean media outlets have published similar reports.

The incident came amid rising tensions over North Korea's recent launches of trash-carrying balloons.

Fulton judge say he'll continue work on Trump case during Willis appeal
2h ago



