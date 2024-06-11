South Korean troops fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers briefly crossed land border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean soldiers fired warning shots after North Korean troops violated the land border earlier this week, South Korea's military said Tuesday, amid soaring animosities between the rivals over the North's recent trash-carrying balloon launches.

Some North Korean soldiers who were engaged in unspecified work on the northern side of the border briefly crossed the military demarcation line on Sunday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Those North Korean soldiers immediately returned to their territory after South Korea’s military fired warning shots and issued warning broadcasts, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. It said North Korea had not conducted any other suspicious activities.