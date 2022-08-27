ajc logo
X

South Korean rookies An, Choi lead CP Women’s Open

South Korea's Na Rin An walks behind fellow South Korean Hye-Jin Choi on the green of the first hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
South Korea's Na Rin An walks behind fellow South Korean Hye-Jin Choi on the green of the first hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

National & World News
21 minutes ago
Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join fellow South Korean rookie Narin An atop the leaderboard Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join fellow South Korean rookie Narin An atop the leaderboard Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

Choi matched second-round leader An at 16-under 197 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. An had a 68.

In July in Michigan, An and Choi teamed to finish sixth in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

First-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa was a stroke back after a 67.

Third-ranked Nelly Korda (68) and Sarah Schmelzel (66) were 14 under. Korda is coming off her first victory of the year in the Aramco Series on the Ladies European Tour, where she rallied from seven shots back against sister Jessica.

Maddie Szeryk was the top Canadian, shooting a 69 to get to 9 under.

Canadian star Brooke Henderson, the 2018 winner at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, was tied for 60th at 3 under after a 73.

Combined ShapeCaption
South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi smiles as she prepares to putt on the green of the 1st hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi smiles as she prepares to putt on the green of the 1st hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi smiles as she prepares to putt on the green of the 1st hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
South Korea's Na Rin An reacts after her putt on the first hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

South Korea's Na Rin An reacts after her putt on the first hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
South Korea's Na Rin An reacts after her putt on the first hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi tees off on the second hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi tees off on the second hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi tees off on the second hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Canada's Brooke Henderson reacts as she fails to make a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Canada's Brooke Henderson reacts as she fails to make a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
Canada's Brooke Henderson reacts as she fails to make a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
Canada's Brooke Henderson waves to the crowd after the 18th hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Canada's Brooke Henderson waves to the crowd after the 18th hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Canada's Brooke Henderson waves to the crowd after the 18th hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Nelly Korda, from the United States, watches her drive off the 3rd tee during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Nelly Korda, from the United States, watches her drive off the 3rd tee during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
Nelly Korda, from the United States, watches her drive off the 3rd tee during the third round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Nelly Korda receives treatment at the side of the fairway of the sixth hole during the CP Women's Open golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

USA's Nelly Korda receives treatment at the side of the fairway of the sixth hole during the CP Women's Open golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Nelly Korda receives treatment at the side of the fairway of the sixth hole during the CP Women's Open golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Editors' Picks
Season preview: What has to go right for Georgia Tech this season
Having won it all, Georgia football is poised to win lots more
Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens diagnosed with mild concussion
4h ago
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare
17h ago
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare
17h ago
Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge injured, taken off on a cart
1h ago
The Latest
Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship
16m ago
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska 31-28 in opener in Dublin
16m ago
Curacao shuts out Taiwan 1-0 to move to LLWS championship
17m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
21h ago
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top