South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on President Yoon over martial law

Yonhap news agency says police are considering placing an overseas travel ban on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
Participants attend a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. The signs read "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Participants attend a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. The signs read "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police are considering placing an overseas travel ban on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his imposition of martial law last week, Yonhap news agency reported Monday.

The report said police were considering banning Yoon from leaving the country as they are investigating Yoon’s martial law imposition last week. Repeated calls to police were unanswered.

South Korean prosecutors on Sunday detained former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun who allegedly recommended last week's brief but stunning martial law imposition to Yoon, making him the first figure detained over the case.

Yoon avoided an opposition-led bid to impeach him in parliament on Sunday, with most ruling party lawmakers boycotting a floor vote to prevent the two-thirds majority needed to suspend his presidential powers.

Participants shout slogans during a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. The signs read "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A participant wearing a mask of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a rally demanding his impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.The signs read "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

