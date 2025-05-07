South Korean officials express confidence about Czech nuclear deal after court puts it on hold

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials on Wednesday downplayed a Czech court's decision to put on hold an $18 billion project for South Korea to build two nuclear reactors in the country, describing it as a temporary setback and expressing confidence that the deal will eventually proceed.

A South Korean consortium led by the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power had expected to finalize the deal this week with a subsidiary of CEZ, the Czech Republic's largest electricity supplier. However, a Czech court blocked CEZ from signing the contract while it reviews a complaint from French company EDF, which lost the bid to the South Koreans.

South Korean Industry Minister Ahn Dukgeun told reporters in Prague that the court’s decision would only delay the signing of the official contract, and that all other procedures would proceed on schedule, assuming that the deal goes through. He said that the Czech government clearly didn't anticipate the court’s decision to pause the agreement, and that CEZ plans to appeal.