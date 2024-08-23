South Korean hotel fire that killed 7 was likely made worse by the lack of sprinklers, officials say

Lee Sang-don, an official with the Bucheon Fire Station, said the hotel, which was built in 2003, wasn’t mandated to have a sprinkler system. While South Korea began requiring sprinklers on all buildings with more than six floors starting in 2017, the requirement wasn’t retroactively applied to most older buildings, except for some medical facilities and nursing homes.

“When we got there, (the floors) were already filled with smoke, which was also pouring out of the windows,” Lee said in a briefing. He said that the fire started in Room 810, which was unoccupied after a guest complained of smelling something burning and requested a room change to the hotel’s management.

A government team of fire officials, forensic experts and police started an on-site inspection Friday to investigate the cause of the blaze. Cho Seon-ho, chief of the Gyeonggi provincial fire services, reportedly said in a briefing to Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min at the scene that the fire was most likely caused by electrical problems.