South Korean, German leaders agree to cooperate on supply chains, North Korea

“Germany, which was reunified 33 years ago, is a country that understands and emphasizes the issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula,” Yoon said. “We will continue to work closely together (in broader efforts) to achieve North Korea’s denuclearization.”

Yoon and Scholz were among the leaders who participated in the G7 talks in Hiroshima, which were highlighted by an in-person appearance of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the discussions centered around countering Russia’s prolonged invasion of his country.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have also risen since the war in Ukraine, which North Korea has used as a distraction to ramp up its weapons testing. Moscow and Beijing have blocked U.S.-led efforts at the U.N. Security Council to strengthen punishment of Pyongyang over its recent tests, underscoring a divide among permanent members deepened by the war.

At the G7, Yoon focused on raising international awareness about the growing North Korean nuclear threat. The leaders issued a statement on nuclear disarmament that included condemnation of the North’s illicit weapons development and testing activity.

Yoon also met with Zelenskyy on the margins of the summit and promised South Korean demining equipment and ambulances as Seoul expands its non-lethal aid to Kyiv.

