Ex-top prosecutor elected South Korea's new president

Earlier, Lee, a former governor of Gyeonggi province, conceded his defeat at his party headquarters. “I did my best but wasn’t able to live up to expectations,” a glum Lee said. "I congratulate candidate Yoon Suk Yeol. I sincerely ask the president elect to overcome division and conflicts and open a new era of unity and harmony.”

The election boiled down to a two-way showdown between Yoon from the opposition People Power Party and Lee from the governing Democratic Party. They spent months slamming, mocking and demonizing each other in one of the most bitter political campaigns in recent memory, aggravating the country’s already severe domestic divisions.

Critics say neither candidate has presented a clear strategy for how they would ease the threat from North Korea and its nuclear weapons. They also say voters are skeptical about how both would handle international relations amid the U.S.-China rivalry and how they would address widening economic inequality and runaway housing prices.

Yoon says he would sternly deal with North Korean provocations and seek to boost trilateral security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo. Yoon has said he would make a enhanced alliance with the United States the center of his foreign policy while taking a more assertive stance on China.

After North Korea’s latest reported ballistic missile launch on Saturday, Yoon accused North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of trying to influence the results of the South Korean election in favor of Lee.

“I would (teach) him some manners and make him come to his senses completely,” Yoon told a rally near Seoul.

Lee, for his part, has called for greater reconciliation with North Korea and a diplomatic pragmatism amid the U.S.-China confrontations.

The election comes as South Korea has been grappling with an omicron-driven COVID-19 surge. On Wednesday, health authorities reported 342,446 new virus cases, a record high. People infected with the coronavirus voted after regular voting ended Wednesday evening.

South Korea’s Constitution limits a president to a single five-year term, so Lee’s party colleague, President Moon Jae-in, could not seek reelection. Moon came to power in 2017 after conservative President Park Geun-hye was impeached and ousted from office over a huge corruption scandal.

With conservatives initially in shambles after Park’s fall, Moon’s approval rating at one point hit 83% as he pushed hard to achieve reconciliation with North Korea and delve into alleged corruption by past conservative leaders. He eventually faced a strong backlash as talks on North Korea’s nuclear program faltered and his anti-corruption drive raised questions of fairness.

Yoon had been Moon’s prosecutor general but resigned and joined the opposition last year following infighting over probes of Moon’s allies. Yoon said those investigations were objective and principled, but Moon’s supporters said he was trying to thwart Moon’s prosecution reforms and elevate his own political standing.

Yoon’s critics have also attacked him over a lack of experience in party politics, foreign policy and other key state affairs. Yoon has responded that he would let experienced officials handle state affairs that require expertise.

Caption People wait in line to cast their votes for presidential election at a local polling station in Anyang, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. (Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Ahn Jung-hwan Credit: Ahn Jung-hwan Caption People wait in line to cast their votes for presidential election at a local polling station in Anyang, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. (Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Ahn Jung-hwan Credit: Ahn Jung-hwan

Caption People vote for presidential election at a local polling station in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. (Lim Byung-shick/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Lim Byung-shick Credit: Lim Byung-shick Caption People vote for presidential election at a local polling station in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. (Lim Byung-shick/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Lim Byung-shick Credit: Lim Byung-shick

Caption A voter wearing a plastic glove as a precaution against the coronavirus, casts a ballot for the presidential election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A voter wearing a plastic glove as a precaution against the coronavirus, casts a ballot for the presidential election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A voter casts a ballot for the presidential election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A voter casts a ballot for the presidential election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A voter casts a ballot for the presidential election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with a liberal ruling party candidate considered a maverick and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated the country's domestic divisions. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A voter casts a ballot for the presidential election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with a liberal ruling party candidate considered a maverick and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated the country's domestic divisions. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A voter wears plastic gloves to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus upon arrival to cast his ballot for the presidential election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with a liberal ruling party candidate considered a maverick and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated the country's domestic divisions. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A voter wears plastic gloves to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus upon arrival to cast his ballot for the presidential election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with a liberal ruling party candidate considered a maverick and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated the country's domestic divisions. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. South Korea's presidential election is scheduled for March 9. (Yonhap via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. South Korea's presidential election is scheduled for March 9. (Yonhap via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. South Korea's presidential election is scheduled for March 9. (Yonhap via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. South Korea's presidential election is scheduled for March 9. (Yonhap via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A South Korean Confucian scholar casts his vote for presidential election at a local polling station in Nonsan, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Kim Jun-beom Credit: Kim Jun-beom Caption A South Korean Confucian scholar casts his vote for presidential election at a local polling station in Nonsan, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Kim Jun-beom Credit: Kim Jun-beom

Caption A South Korean Confucian scholar exits out to cast his vote for presidential election at a local polling station in Nonsan, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Kim Jun-beom Credit: Kim Jun-beom Caption A South Korean Confucian scholar exits out to cast his vote for presidential election at a local polling station in Nonsan, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Kim Jun-beom Credit: Kim Jun-beom

Caption A South Korean Confucian scholar exits out to cast his vote for presidential election at a local polling station in Nonsan, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. (Kang Jong-min/Newsis via AP) Credit: Kang Jong-min Credit: Kang Jong-min Caption A South Korean Confucian scholar exits out to cast his vote for presidential election at a local polling station in Nonsan, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. (Kang Jong-min/Newsis via AP) Credit: Kang Jong-min Credit: Kang Jong-min

Caption National Election Commission officials sort out ballots for counting in the presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Exit polls released after South Korea's hard-fought presidential election on Wednesday indicated that the two main candidates - an outspoken liberal governing party candidate and a conservative former top prosecutor - were in a dead heat race. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption National Election Commission officials sort out ballots for counting in the presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Exit polls released after South Korea's hard-fought presidential election on Wednesday indicated that the two main candidates - an outspoken liberal governing party candidate and a conservative former top prosecutor - were in a dead heat race. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption National Election Commission officials sort out ballots for counting in the presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Exit polls released after South Korea's hard-fought presidential election on Wednesday indicated that the two main candidates - an outspoken liberal governing party candidate and a conservative former top prosecutor - were in a dead heat race. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption National Election Commission officials sort out ballots for counting in the presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Exit polls released after South Korea's hard-fought presidential election on Wednesday indicated that the two main candidates - an outspoken liberal governing party candidate and a conservative former top prosecutor - were in a dead heat race. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man