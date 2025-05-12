South Korean conductor Myung-Whun Chung named La Scala's first-ever Asian musical conductor

MILAN (AP) — South Korean conductor Myung-whun Chung was named on Monday the new musical director of the famed Milan opera house, Teatro alla Scala, the first Asian to hold the position.

Chung, 72, will replace Riccardo Chailly at the end of next year, and will remain in the role until general manager and artistic director Fortunato Ortombina's term ends in February 2030, La Scala said in a statement.

Chung, who is also a renowned pianist, has conducted many of the world’s most famous orchestras, and is a towering cultural figure in South Korea.