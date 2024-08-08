South Korean authorities question individual who crossed the border from the North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean authorities on Thursday were questioning a suspected North Korean resident who crossed into the South, according to South Korea’s military.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters that South Korean soldiers secured an unidentified individual who was likely North Korean and handed that person over to relevant authorities for questioning.

The joint chiefs didn’t immediately provide details on how the person crossed the border, from where and whether it was an attempt to defect to the South, citing the ongoing investigation.