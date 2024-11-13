South Korean actor Song Jae-lim found dead at 39

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Song Jae-lim, a South Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas “Moon Embracing the Sun” and “Queen Woo,” was found dead at his home in capital Seoul. He was 39.

Officials at Seoul’s Seongdong district police station didn’t immediately comment Wednesday on the cause of death.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing anonymous police sources, reported that police found a note at Song’s home, where he was discovered Tuesday by a friend who came to have lunch with him, and that there were no signs of foul play.