South Korea struggles to contain wildfires that have killed 27

Multiple wildfires raging across South Korea’s southern regions for days have killed 27 people and destroyed more than 300 structures, as thousands of personnel and dozens of helicopters have mobilized to battle the the county’s worst-ever blazes
A helicopter dumps water on a mountain after a wildfire broke out in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A helicopter dumps water on a mountain after a wildfire broke out in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
By YONG JUN CHANG, HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG – Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago

CHEONGSONG, South Korea (AP) — Helicopters dumped water over a burning forest in South Korea on Thursday as fire crews struggled to contain the country's worst-ever wildfires, which have killed 27 people, forced at least 37,000 others to flee their homes and destroyed more than 300 structures.

Multiple wildfires fueled by strong winds and dry weather have been raging across South Korea's southeastern regions since last Friday. The government has mobilized thousands of personnel, dozens of helicopters and other equipment to extinguish the blazes, but gusty winds are hampering their efforts.

Rain was expected later Thursday. But Korea Forest Service chief Lim Sang-seop said the amount — less than 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) is forecast — likely won't help much in extinguishing the wildfires.

The fatalities include a pilot whose helicopter crashed during efforts to contain a fire Wednesday and four firefighters and other workers who died earlier after being trapped by fast-moving flames.

Authorities haven't disclosed details of the civilian dead, except that they are mostly in their 60s or older who found it difficult to escape quickly or who even refused orders to evacuate. They suspect human error caused several of the wildfires, including cases where people started fires while clearing overgrown grass from family tombs or with sparks during welding work.

Lee Han-kyung, deputy head of the government's disaster response center, told a meeting Thursday that the wildfires have again disclosed “the reality of climate crisis that we have yet experienced,” according to Yonhap news agency. Calls to his center were unanswered.

Scientists say the warming atmosphere around the world is driving ever more extreme weather events, including wildfires, flooding, droughts, hurricanes and heat waves that are killing people and causing billions of dollars in damage every year.

The wildfires have burned 36,010 hectares (88,980 acres) of land, the disaster response center said Thursday. Observers say that's the worst figure of its kind in South Korea. The center said the blazes have also injured 32 people, destroyed 325 buildings and structures and forced more than 37,180 people to evacuate.

As of Thursday morning, the center said authorities were mobilizing more than 9,000 people and about 120 helicopters to battle the wildfires.

In Cheongsong, one of the fire-hit areas, thick plumes of smoke were bellowing from Juwang Mountain on Thursday morning. Helicopters repeatedly hovered over the mountain, dropping water. The amount of smoke later appeared to have diminished.

At a Buddhist temple near the mountain, workers covered a stone pagoda and other structures with fire-resistant materials, while firefighters poured water on sites near the temple.

The hardest-hit areas include Andong city and the neighboring counties of Uiseong and Sancheong, and the city of Ulsan.

On Wednesday night, strong winds and smoke-filled skies forced authorities in the southeastern city of Andong to order evacuations in two villages, including Puncheon, home to the Hahoe folk village — a UNESCO World Heritage Site founded around the 14th-15th century. Hikers were advised to leave the scenic Jiri Mountain as another fire spread closer.

The fires in the past week have destroyed houses, factories and some historic structures. In Uiseong, about 20 of the 30 structures at the Gounsa temple complex, which was said to be originally built in the 7th century, have burned. Among them were two state-designated "treasures" — a pavilion-shaped building erected overlooking a stream in 1668, and a Joseon dynasty structure built in 1904 to mark the longevity of a king.

The Korea Forest Service wildfire warning is at its highest level, requiring local governments to assign more workers to emergency response, tighten entry restrictions for forests and parks, and recommend that military units withhold live-fire exercises.

___

Hyung-jin Kim and Kim Tong-hyung reported from Seoul, South Korea. Associated Press photographer Ahn Young-joon in Cheongsong, South Korea, contributed to this report.

South Korean soldiers work to prevent the further spread of wildfires in Uiseong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Yoon Kwan-shik/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents watch their burnt-out houses at a damaged village due to wildfires in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Burnt-out houses are seen at a damaged village due to wildfires in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Escaped villagers from wildfires rest at a shelter in Uiseong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers cover temples with fireproof fabric in preparation for a possible approaching wildfire at a temple in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Smoke rises from a wildfire at a national park in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Lee Moo-yeol/Newsis via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A helicopter tries to extinguish a wildfire by dropping water at a national park in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Lee Moo-yeol/Newsis via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A firefighter vehicle sprays water in preparation for a possible approaching wildfire at a temple in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean soldiers arrive to prevent the further spread of wildfires in Uiseong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Yoon Kwan-shik/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A burnt-out house in a destroyed village is seen in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A burnt-out houses and warehouses in a destroyed village are seen in Andong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A burnt-out houses in a destroyed village are seen in Uiseong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A burnt-out houses and warehouses in a destroyed village are seen in Andong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Buddhist temple and pagoda are covered by flameproof materials to prevent them from damage from wildfire at Daejeon temple in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean army soldiers work to prevent the further spread of wildfires in Uiseong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean army soldiers work to prevent the further spread of wildfires in Uiseong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean army soldiers work to prevent the further spread of wildfires in Uiseong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean army soldiers work to prevent the further spread of wildfires in Uiseong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

