South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters on Thursday, South Korea's military said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that the launch took place Thursday morning but gave no further details.

The launch, the North's first weapons firing in more than two months, came three days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to vowed to redouble efforts to make his nuclear force fully ready for combat with the United States and its allies.