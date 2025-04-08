Nation & World News
Nation & World News

South Korea says its military fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border

South Korea says its military has fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border
FILE - South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, on Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, on Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
Updated 14 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the rivals' tense border on Tuesday, South Korean officials said.

South Korea’s military said in a statement that about 10 North Korean soldiers returned to the North after South Korea made warning broadcasts and fired warning shots. It said the North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line at the eastern section of the border at 5 p.m.

South Korea's military said it is closely monitoring North Korean activities.

Bloodshed and violent confrontations have occasionally occurred at the Koreas’ heavily fortified border, called the Demilitarized Zone. But when North Korean troops briefly violated the border in June last year, it didn't escalate into a major source of tensions as South Korean officials assessed the soldiers didn't deliberately commit the border intrusion.

The motive for Tuesday's border crossing by North Korean soldiers wasn't immediately clear.

Animosities between the Koreas are running high now as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to flaunt his military nuclear capabilities and align with Russia over President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. Kim is also ignoring calls by Seoul and Washington to resume denuclearization negotiations.

Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would reach out to Kim again to revive diplomacy. North Korea has not responded to Trump's remarks and says U.S. hostilities against it have deepened since Trump's inauguration.

South Korea, meanwhile, is experiencing a leadership vacuum after the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol last week over his ill-fated imposition of martial law.

More Stories

Keep Reading

People react after hearing the news that President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: AP

South Koreans are still puzzling over why their leader declared martial law

Key events leading to Yoon's removal as South Korea's president

South Korea will hold a presidential election June 3 to choose Yoon's successor

21m ago

The Latest

South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo, center, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Hong Hae-in/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

South Korea will hold a presidential election June 3 to choose Yoon's successor

21m ago

China says it will 'fight to the end' after Trump threatens to impose still more tariffs

22m ago

The Latest: China vows countermeasures over Trump tariffs as trade war threatens to intensify

31m ago

Featured

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ex-Columbus police officer, father killed during Georgia’s severe storms

US stocks dip after careening through a manic day following Trump's latest tariff threat

Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break

Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.