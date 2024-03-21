Nation & World News

South Korea says it will suspend the licenses of striking junior doctors starting next week

South Korea’s government says it will start suspending the licenses of striking junior doctors next week
Doctors stage a rally against the government's medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March. 3, 2024.

Doctors stage a rally against the government's medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March. 3, 2024. South Korea's government expressed deep regret over the news that some senior doctors could join the protracted walkouts by thousands of junior doctors, saying Tuesday, March 12, the people won’t understand another collective action that threatens the lives of patients.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government said Thursday it will start suspending the licenses of striking junior doctors next week.

Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo made the comments during a briefing as he repeated demands for the doctors to return to work immediately.

More than 90% of the country’s 13,000 medical interns and residents have been on strike for about a month to protest the government’s plan to sharply increase medical school admissions. Their strikes have caused hundreds of cancelled surgeries and other treatments at hospitals.

The government has been taking a series of administrative steps to suspend their licenses after they missed a government-set, Feb. 29 deadline to return to work.

Officials say the recruitment plan is aimed at adding more doctors to prepare for South Korea’s rapidly aging population in a country whose doctor-to-population ratio is one of the lowest in the developed world. But doctors say schools can’t handle an abrupt, steep increase in students, and that it would ultimately undermine the country’s medical services.

The striking junior doctors account for less than 10% of South Korea’s 140,000 doctors. But in some major hospitals, they represent about 30%-40% of the doctors, assisting senior doctors during surgeries and dealing with inpatients while training.

Members of the Gyeonggi Province Medical Association stage a rally against the government's medical policy near the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. South Korea's government criticized senior doctors at a major hospital Tuesday for threatening to resign in support of the weekslong walkouts by thousands of medical interns and residents that have disrupted hospital operations. The banners read "Stop President Yoon Suk Yeol government's medical policy." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

