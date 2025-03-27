South Korea is in uphill battle to contain massive wildfires as the death toll rises to 26

Nation & World News
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Multiple wildfires raging across South Korea's southern regions for days have killed 26 people and destroyed more than 300 structures, officials said, as thousands of personnel and dozens of helicopters were mobilized again Thursday to battle the the county's worst-ever blazes.

Korea Forest Service chief Lim Sang-seop said "a small amount" - less than 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) - of rain was expected in the area on Thursday, not enough to play a meaningful role in extinguishing the wildfires.

The fatalities include a pilot whose helicopter crashed during efforts to contain a fire and four firefighters and other workers who died after being trapped by fast-moving flames driven by strong winds.

Authorities haven't disclosed details of the civilian dead, except that they are mostly in their 60s and 70s. They suspect human error caused several of the wildfires that began last Friday, including cases where people started fires while clearing overgrown grass from family tombs or with sparks during welding work.

The wildfires have burned 35,810 hectares (88,488 acres) of land in the southeast, the government’s disaster response center said in a report Thursday. Observers say that's the worst figure of its kind in South Korea. The report said the blazes have also injured nearly 30 people, destroyed about 320 buildings and structures and forced more than 24,200 people to evacuate.

As of Thursday morning, the center said authorities were mobilizing more than 9,000 people and about 120 helicopters to battle the wildfires.

“Damages are snowballing,” acting President Han Duck-soo said in a televised address Wednesday. “There are concerns that we’ll have wildfire damages that we’ve never experienced, so we have to concentrate all our capabilities on putting out the wildfires this week.”

Hardest-hit areas are Andong city and neighboring counties of Uiseong and Sancheong, and the city of Ulsan.

On Wednesday night, strong winds and smoke-filled skies forced authorities in the southeastern city of Andong to order evacuations in two villages, including Puncheon, home to the Hahoe folk village — a UNESCO World Heritage Site founded around the 14th-15th century. Hikers were advised to leave the scenic Jiri Mountain as another fire spread closer.

Officials said earlier this week that firefighters had extinguished most of the flames from the largest wildfires in key areas, but wind and dry conditions allowed them to spread again.

Destroyed in the blazes were houses, factories, vehicles and some historic structures. In Uiseong, about 20 of the 30 structures at the Gounsa temple complex, which was said to be originally built in the 7th century, have been burned. Among them were two state-designated "treasures" — a pavilion-shaped building erected overlooking a stream in 1668, and a Joseon dynasty structure built in 1904 to mark the longevity of a king.

The Korea Forest Service has raised its wildfire warning to the highest level, requiring local governments to assign more workers to emergency response, tighten entry restrictions for forests and parks, and recommend that military units withhold live-fire exercises.

Burnt-out houses are seen at a damaged village due to wildfires in Yeongyang, South Korea, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Yun Kwan-shik/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houses burn in a village after being engulfed by a wildfire fueled by strong winds in Uiseong, South Korea, Monday, March 24, 2025. (Yoon Gwan-shick/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A burnt-out house in a destroyed village is seen in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A firefighter vehicle sprays water in preparation for a possible approaching wildfire at a temple in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Smoke rises from a wildfire at a national park in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Lee Moo-yeol/Newsis via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Burnt-out houses are seen at a damaged village due to wildfires in Yeongdeok, South Korea, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Yun Kwan-shik/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers cover temples with fireproof fabric in preparation for a possible approaching wildfire at a temple in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A helicopter tries to extinguish a wildfire by dropping water at a national park in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Lee Moo-yeol/Newsis via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Buddhist temple and pagoda are covered by flameproof materials to prevent them from damage from wildfire at Daejeon temple in Cheongsong, South Korea, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Burnt-out houses are seen at a damaged village due to wildfires in Yeongdeok, South Korea, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Yun Kwan-shik/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pavilions are seen at the Gounsa temple in Uiseong, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2025. (Baek Seung-reol/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The remains of burnt-out pavilions due to wildfires are seen at the Gounsa temple in Uiseong, South Korea, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A bell is seen broken at the remains of the bell pavilion due to wildfires at Gounsa Temple in Uiseong, South Korea, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A burnt-out fishing boat is seen at a damaged port due to wildfires in Yeongdeok, South Korea, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Yun Kwan-shik/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The California Branch wildfire burns in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, via AP)

Credit: AP

Wildfires prompt evacuation in the Carolinas as New Jersey crews battle their own blaze

Kim observes tests of North Korea's new reconnaissance and attack drones

1h ago

FILE - The Associated Press logo is shown at the entrance to the news organization's office in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Jackson, File

Credit: AP

The AP and the Trump administration are due back in court in their fight over White House access

21m ago

American figure skater Alysa Liu takes the lead on the opening night of the world championships

34m ago

Turkish student at Tufts University detained, video shows masked people handcuffing her

39m ago

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.