South Korea fights deepfake porn with tougher punishment and regulation

South Korea has announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn
FILE - Citizens stage a rally against deepfake sex crime in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

FILE - Citizens stage a rally against deepfake sex crime in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By HYUNG-JIN KIM – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.

Concerns about nonconsensual explicit video contents that were digitally manipulated deepened in South Korea after unconfirmed lists of schools with victims spread online in August. Terrified, many girls and women removed photos and videos from Instagram, Facebook and other social media accounts, while others held rallies calling for stronger steps against deepfake porn.

President Yoon Suk Yeol quickly confirmed the rapid spread of explicit deepfake contents and ordered officials to “root out these digital sexual crimes.” Police are now on a seven-month special crackdown set to continue until March 2025.

A task force said in a statement that the government has been revising laws in cooperation with parliament to increase punishment for perpetrators involved in deepfake porn-related crimes.

It cited a recently amended law that for the first time punishes those who possess or watch deepfake porn by up to three years in prison. The maximum punishment for those who produce or distribute deepfake porn contents was increased from five seven years in prison.

Police have so far detained 506 suspects this year, 411 of them teenagers.

The task force said it'll push for undercover online investigations even in cases when victims are adults. The law currently authorizes such methods only when victims are minors. The government also plans another revision that would allow authorities to confiscate profits make through deepfake porn businesses.

The task force said it will push to impose a fine on social media platforms more aggressively when they fail to prevent the spread of deepfake and other illegal contents.

The prevalence of deepfake porn in South Korea has been attributed to a mix of factors such as heavy use of smartphones, an absence of comprehensive sex and human rights education in schools and inadequate social media regulations for minors as well as misogyny and social norms that sexually objectify women, experts say.

FILE - The National Assembly passes bills toughening the punishment for deepfake sex crimes in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

South Korean Kim Jong-moon, third from right, first vice minister of Government Policy Coordination, speaks during a briefing at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via AP)

AP

