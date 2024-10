South Korea calls for immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops allegedly in Russia

Kim said that South Korea in collaboration with the international community will mobilize all available means to deal with an act that threatens its vital national security interests. Zinoviev replied he would relay South Korea's position to his home government, according to the South Korean statement.

The Russian Embassy quote Zinoviev as saying that the Russian-North Korean cooperation is conducted in accordance with international laws and is not aimed against the security interests of South Korea.

The U.S. and NATO haven't confirmed that North Korean troops were sent to Russia. But the reports of their presence have already stoked concerns in South Korea that Russia might provide North Korea with sophisticated technologies that can sharply enhance its nuclear and missile programs in return for the troops.

North Korea's advancing nuclear arsenal is a major security threat to South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently took steps to permanently terminate all relations with South Korea and threatened to use nuclear weapons preemptively. Some observers say South Korea will likely consider supplying weapons to Ukraine if Russian transfers of high-tech nuclear and missile technologies to North Korea are verified.

South Korea has joined U.S.-led sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But it hasn't directly provided arms to Kyiv, citing a longstanding policy of not supplying weapons to countries actively engaged in conflicts.

Russia has earlier denied using North Korean troops in its war with Ukraine. North Korea's state media hasn't commented on the matter.

North Korea's troop deployment to Russia would be its first participation in a major war since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Many experts question how much North Korean troops would help Russia on the battlefield, citing their lack of combat experience.

Cooperation between North Korea and Russia has flourished over the past two years. The U.S., South Korea and their partners have accused North Korea of supplying conventional arms to Russia in return for economic and military assistance. In June, Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a pact stipulating mutual military assistance if either country is attacked.

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.