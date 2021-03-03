South Dakota House lawmakers leave AG impeachment in doubt

Rep. Will Mortenson, the Republican who filed the articles of impeachment, continued to push for Ravnsborg’s removal from office, saying he had lost the trust needed for the job. But he conceded that a delay was necessary.

However, Nick Nemec, Boever's cousin who has been outspoken against the attorney general since shortly after the crash, confronted lawmakers with his frustrations. He brought a jade plant that Boever had propagated, setting it beside him as he told lawmakers how he felt Ravnsborg should have faced more serious charges.

“I’ve spent a lot of sleepless nights driving that section of highway, trying to wrap my head around what happened to my cousin,” Nemec said.

He also said his family has dealt with attacks from “internet trolls who have been busy blaming Joe with false accusations."

After Nemec's statement, the House committee unanimously passed the resolution without discussion.

Gosch has asserted it would require a special session of the Legislature to reconvene for impeachment, which would need support from two-thirds of both chambers. That creates a higher vote threshold to move forward with impeachment than if the House were to take up the matter during this year's legislative session.

If the Legislature reconvenes, the House would need a simple majority to advance the impeachment charges to the Senate. There, it would require two-thirds of senators to convict and remove the attorney general from office.