South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem expected to endorse Trump

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to endorse Donald Trump's presidential campaign when he travels to her state for a Republican fundraiser on Friday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By STEPHEN GROVES and JILL COLVIN – Associated Press
5 hours ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to endorse Donald Trump's presidential campaign when he travels to her state for a Republican fundraiser on Friday.

Trump will appear in Rapid City for an event hosted by the state's GOP, and Noem is expected to introduce and endorse Trump, according to a senior Republican who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said only that the event should be watched for such a development.

The Republican governor has been coy about her endorsement plans, telling Fox News only that "you’ll hear something from me, too.”

CNN first reported news of the endorsement.

When Trump was asked Thursday whether Noem will endorse him, he said, “I don’t know exactly.”

“But I am going,” he said. "I like her a lot. I think she’s great. Kristi’s done a great job.”

He praised her for taking a hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions and at times encouraging people to resume mass gatherings. In July 2020, Noem hosted Trump for a fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore.

Noem was long considered a potential candidate in her own right and had told The New York Times in November 2022 that she didn't believe Trump offered "the best chance" for the party in 2024. But she removed herself from presidential consideration this summer, saying there was no point in joining the crowded field running for the nomination, given Trump's dominant position.

Noem, however, has looked for ways to stay in the national conversation. During the first GOP presidential debate, she ran an ad to encourage people to move to South Dakota. In the TV spot, she appeared wearing plumber's overalls and touted the state as “the freest state in America.”

The state’s senators, John Thune and Mike Rounds, have endorsed one of Trump’s rivals, their colleague South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democratic Cobb lawmaker to seek Georgia’s 6th District seat in Congress5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Report: Elton John has left his Atlanta residence after 32 years
6h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Georgia GOP chair seeks to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
8h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff tops Karolina Muchova to reach the US Open final. The match was delayed by a...
8m ago
Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the...
9m ago
Climate protester glues feet to floor, interrupting Coco Gauff's US Open semifinal win...
16m ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top