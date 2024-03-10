Nation & World News

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso shoves LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, is ejected with 5 other players

South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso was one of six players ejected from the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game after she shoved LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson to the floor late in the fourth quarter
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso vies for the ball with LSU forward Angel Reese during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament final Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso vies for the ball with LSU forward Angel Reese during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament final Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By PETE IACOBELLI – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso was one of six players ejected from the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game after she shoved LSU's Flau'jae Johnson to the floor late in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had stolen the ball from Johnson, who wrapped her up and was called for an intentional foul. Johnson bumped South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins while heading to her bench, and then the 6-foot-7 Cardoso rushed in and pushed the 5-10 Johnson to the ground.

In all, four South Carolina players were ejected and the Gamecocks had six remaining. LSU was left with only its starting five players after two reserves were disqualified. The Gamecocks held on to win 79-72.

A man identified on the ESPN telecast as Johnson's brother jumped over the scorer's table onto the court and briefly made contact with Cardoso before being escorted away by police officers.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, who was screaming towards the LSU bench during the incident, apologized afterward to the crowd on behalf of the ejected players, saying their emotions got the better of them.

“I know it didn’t come from an ugly place,” Staley said.

The Gamecocks led 73-66 with 2:08 to play when the dustup took place, and the game was delayed for about 15 minutes while officials reviewed video of the incident.

Cardoso, South Carolina's leading scorer and rebounder, can expect to miss time during the NCAA Tournament. She hit the game-winning 3-pointer, her first as a college player, with 1.1 seconds to play on Saturday in South Carolina's 74-73 semifinals win over Tennessee.

Cardoso had eight points, six rebounds and three blocks in 22 minutes against LSU.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

LSU guard Aneesah Morrow shoots over South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament final Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson drives to the basket between South Carolina guard Bree Hall and forward Chloe Kitts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament final Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Food prices leveling off, but the damage persists7h ago

4 found shot in separate incidents in downtown Atlanta over 4-hour span
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3-year-old killed in Athens home while watching TV, police say
2h ago

Credit: AP

Protests over Israel's war in Gaza snarl traffic outside Oscars
23m ago

Credit: AP

Protests over Israel's war in Gaza snarl traffic outside Oscars
23m ago

Credit: Charles Seabrook

OPINION
AJC publisher: Governor and speaker must preserve singular wonder of Okefenokee
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

The Oscars carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam
6m ago
No. 1 South Carolina wins SEC Tournament over No. 8 LSU 79-72 in game marred by skirmish...
9m ago
Klopp and Guardiola serve up another Premier League classic but Arsenal is the big winner
10m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
19h ago