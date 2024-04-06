BreakingNews
Not great news: Spencer Strider has damage to UCL
Nation & World News

South Carolina women's hoops coach Dawn Staley says transgender athletes should be allowed to play

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said she believes transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley takes a selfie with fans during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley takes a selfie with fans during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
20 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley said Saturday that she believes transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

Staley was asked at the news conference the day before her unbeaten Gamecocks play Iowa for the national championship for her opinion on the issue.

“I’m of the opinion that if you’re a woman, you should play,” Staley said. “If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play.”

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was later asked the same question.

“I understand it’s a topic that people are interested in, but today my focus is on the game tomorrow, my players,” Bluder said. “It’s an important game we have tomorrow, and that’s what I want to be here to talk about. But I know it’s an important issue for another time.”

The topic has become a hot-button issue among conservative groups and others who believe transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete on girls' and women's sports teams. Last month, more than a dozen current and former women's college athletes filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA, accusing the college sports governing body of violating their rights by allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports.

At least 20 states have approved a version of a blanket ban on transgender athletes playing on K-12 and collegiate sports teams statewide, but a Biden administration proposal to forbid such outright bans is set to be finalized this year after multiple delays and much pushback. As proposed, the rule would establish that blanket bans would violate Title IX, the landmark gender-equity legislation enacted in 1972.

In 2022, the NCAA revised its policies on transgender athlete participation in what it called an attempt to align with national sports governing bodies. The third phase of the revised policy adds national and international sports governing body standards to the NCAA's rules and is scheduled to be implemented Aug. 1.

Staley, a prominent voice for women's sports and a two-time AP Coach of the Year, said she understood the political nature of the question and the reaction her answer could cause.

“So now the barnstormer people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days of our game,” she said. “And I’m OK with that. I really am.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder watches during a practice for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game against North Carolina State in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley signs autographs for fans during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Eclipse forecast: clouds in North Georgia, clear skies in the south2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Not great news: Spencer Strider has damage to UCL
13m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A glimpse of the future: The soccer world descends upon Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Atlanta among fittest U.S. cities; 2 others in Georgia are unhealthiest
The Latest
Israel finds the body of a hostage killed in Gaza, while talks will resume on a...
20m ago
Lindsey Horan's penalty kick gives US a 2-1 win over Japan in SheBelieves Cup
28m ago
Mexico is breaking diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police stormed the embassy in Quito
28m ago
Featured

If you take MARTA to or from the Atlanta airport, read this
Final Four serves up the usual menu of fun stories -- a look at today’s semifinals
2h ago
On home-opener day, Braves express gratitude for the unbelievable fan support