South Carolina US House district ruled racial gerrymander

After the new congressional maps were approved, civil rights groups swiftly filed a lawsuit charging the state Legislature with choosing "perhaps the worst option of the available maps" for Black voters.

The judges requested state lawmakers pass new U.S. House maps by the end of March. They said no elections can take place in the 1st District until it is redrawn.

The NAACP, which brought the lawsuit challenging the maps, has said it will ask that special elections be held in any districts deemed unconstitutional.

James Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.