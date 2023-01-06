BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of voting continues for a new speaker of the House
ajc logo
X

South Carolina US House district ruled racial gerrymander

National & World News
By JAMES POLLARD and JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
A federal court has ruled South Carolina lawmakers illegally used race as the basis to redraw the boundaries of one of its U.S. House districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's congressional maps will be redrawn after a three-judge federal panel ruled Friday that the U.S. House district lines intentionally split Black neighborhoods to dilute their voting power.

The state used the maps in this past November's midterm elections after the Republican-dominated state Legislature redrew the lines earlier this year following the 2020 U.S. Census.

Friday's ruling said the coastal 1st District running from Charleston to Hilton Head Island was drawn to remove Black voters and make it a safer seat for Republicans.

Rep. Nancy Mace currently represents the district. She beat Joe Cunningham in 2020 after Cunningham became the first Democrat to flip a U.S. House seat in South Carolina in 30 years.

Mace won by just over 1 percentage point in 2020, but after the district was redrawn, won by 14 percentage points in November.

After the new congressional maps were approved, civil rights groups swiftly filed a lawsuit charging the state Legislature with choosing "perhaps the worst option of the available maps" for Black voters.

The judges requested state lawmakers pass new U.S. House maps by the end of March. They said no elections can take place in the 1st District until it is redrawn.

The NAACP, which brought the lawsuit challenging the maps, has said it will ask that special elections be held in any districts deemed unconstitutional.

—-

James Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

How 2024 politics will shape Georgia’s 2023 legislative session
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: One of Georgia’s biggest fretters believes UGA will win
2h ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
53m ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
53m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A coach named Smart has made Georgia wise in the ways of winning
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
5m ago
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments
8m ago
Democratic officials' homes, offices, shot up in New Mexico
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
53m ago
Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top