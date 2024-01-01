South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women's basketball poll, Syracuse enters Top 25

Syracuse entered the poll at No. 25, marking its first appearance since Jan. 18, 2021. The Orange beat then-No. 13 Notre Dame on Sunday. The Irish fell to 16th. The Orange (11-1) have lost this season only to Maryland and will next play at North Carolina on Thursday. Syracuse is off to its best start since 2017-18 and the Orange hope to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

The Tar Heels fell out of the Top 25, ending a 34-week streak in the poll. That was the seventh-longest active run.

No. 3 North Carolina State and Iowa followed UCLA. Colorado moved up three spots to No. 5 after a win over then-No. 12 Utah.

Baylor climbed in the rankings to No. 6, up four places after a win over then-No. 5 Texas. The Longhorns, who lost star Rori Harmon to an ACL injury last week, dropped to 10th.

No. 7 LSU, Stanford and USC followed the Bears.

CLIMBING THE RECORD BOOKS

Iowa star Caitlin Clark moved into fifth on the Division I all-time scoring list after a 35-point effort in a win over Minnesota. She has 3,149 points and trails Kelsey Plum (3,527), Kelsey Mitchell (3,402), Jackie Stiles (3,393) and Brittney Griner (3,283).

Clark also moved to No. 1 on the Big Ten all-time assists list with 904. She passed Samantha Prahalis’ 901 and has helped the Hawkeyes to a 10-game winning streak, their longest since 2004-05.

RISING HUSKIES

UConn moved up three spots to No. 12 after routing then-No. 18 Marquette on Sunday. The Huskies steadily have climbed in the poll after falling to a 30-year low of 17th in early December. Next up for Geno Auriemma's team is a trip to Nebraska to face No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday.

___

