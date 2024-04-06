Nation & World News

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso exits briefly with injury, then returns in Final Four game

South Carolina star center Kamilla Cardoso briefly exited the Gamecocks’ Final Four matchup with North Carolina State with a right leg injury
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) shoots over North Carolina State center River Baldwin (1) during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Updated 20 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina star center Kamilla Cardoso briefly exited the Gamecocks' Final Four matchup with North Carolina State with a right leg injury Friday night.

The 6-foot-7 Cardoso was driving late in the second quarter when she fell under the South Carolina basket. She got up and limped down the floor before committing a foul at the other end with 1:39 left in the second quarter. She was replaced by Ashlyn Watkins.

Cardoso went back to the training room to be evaluated. She returned at the start of the second half, having replaced a white sleeve on her right leg with a black one.

Cardoso dominated the Wolfpack early, scoring the Gamecocks' first 12 points of the second quarter. Overall, she had 16 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes for the unbeaten Gamecocks, who are trying to win their second national title in three years.

