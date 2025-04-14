South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal, AP source says

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is officially in the transfer portal, according to a person with access to it.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.
Fulwiley has a “do not contact” designation, which most likely means she already has a strong idea where she will transfer to.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard was the Southeastern Conference Sixth Player of the Year and helped the Gamecocks reach the national championship game, where they lost to UConn. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in her two seasons at the school.
She started only three of her 77 games at South Carolina, but was one of the most exciting players in college basketball with her viral plays on offense.
South Carolina has already added transfer guard Ta'Niya Latson, who led the country in scoring last season.
The portal opened on March 25 and closes April 22. A player can still withdraw from the portal and return to their team after the closing date.
The Greenville News first reported news of Fulwiley’s intention to enter the portal last week.
___
AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: AP
Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences
Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.
Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about
Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.