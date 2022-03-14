South Carolina atop women's AP Top 25 from start to finish

Stanford was second in the poll, receiving nine first-place votes, with North Carolina State, Louisville and UConn rounded out the top five. It's the 16th consecutive season that the Huskies have finished in the top five in the final poll.

Texas moved up a spot to sixth after winning the Big 12 Tournament, beating then-No. 4 Baylor in the final. The Bears dropped to seventh. Iowa, LSU and Iowa State rounded out the top 10. It's the Cyclones' best ranking in the final poll since they were eighth in 2001.

BYU fell five spots to 20th after losing to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

TAR HEEL STATE

North Carolina finished the season at No. 17. It's the first time that the Tar Heels were ranked in the final ballot since 2015 when they were 15th.

CONFERENCE SUPREMECY

The ACC and Big Ten each had five teams in the final poll, with the SEC and Big 12 landing four teams apiece.

Caption Members of the Stanford team poses for photos after winning an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship against Utah Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt) Credit: Ellen Schmidt