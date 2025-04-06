South Carolina and UConn meet in another national showdown for women's NCAA Tournament title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina hope to finish off a second straight season with an NCAA championship, which would give the Gamecocks a third title in four years.

To do so, they'll need to beat Paige Bueckers and UConn on Sunday.

A victory by Staley's squad would give her four titles — tying her with Kim Mulkey for the third most behind UConn's Geno Auriemma (11) and Tennessee's Pat Summitt (8). The Gamecocks would join the Huskies and Lady Vols as the only schools to ever win three championships in a four-year span.