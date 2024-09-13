South Alabama gives new coach Major Applewhite first victory with 87-10 romp over Northwestern State

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw three touchdown passes and Fluff Bothwell ran for 143 yards and two scores — in the first half — as South Alabama steamrolled FCS-member Northwestern State 87-10 on Thursday night, setting the school's scoring record and giving new coach Major Applewhite his first victory.

Jamaal Pritchett returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown after South Alabama's defense forced a three-and-out on the opening possession and the Jaguars (1-2) took a 7-0 lead just 96 seconds into the game.

Jaden Voisin picked off a pass from JT Fayard, giving South Alabama the ball on the Northwestern State 39-yard line. Lopez connected with Jeremiah Webb for a touchdown on the next play and the Jaguars led 14-0 at the 10:58 mark. Lopez had a 12-yard scoring toss to tight end DJ Thomas-Jones for a 21-3 lead with 5:07 still left in the quarter.