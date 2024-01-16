South Alabama coach Kane Wommack resigns with move to Alabama as DC close, AP source says

South Alabama coach Kane Wommack resigned Tuesday and is close to becoming defensive coordinator for new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama was working Monday night to finalize a deal to hire Wommack, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details were still being worked out and the hiring would need university approval.

DeBoer, who was hired away from Washington last week to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, and Wommack worked together as assistants at Indiana in 2019 under Tom Allen. DeBoer was offensive coordinator and Wommack defensive coordinator.