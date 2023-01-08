South Africa's ruling ANC party fetes 111th anniversary

The party’s image as a liberation movement that fought against the oppression of Black people in the country has also been dented by wide-ranging revelations of corruption among party leaders and government officials.

South Africa is also facing an electricity crisis which has at times led to households and businesses experiencing power blackouts for more than eight hours daily.

In 1994, the ANC got just over 62% of the national vote, securing a majority of seats in the country’s first democratic parliament.

However, by 2019 the party’s support had declined to 53% of the national vote, its worst ever electoral performance since it came into power in 1994.

It has also lost political control of major cities including Johannesburg; Tshwane, which includes the capital Pretoria; and Nelson Mandela Bay.

It is expected to face a tough national election in 2024, with analysts and pollsters suggesting it will struggle to get more than 50% of the national vote.