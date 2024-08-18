South Africa's du Plessis retains middleweight UFC title

PERTH, Australia (AP) — South African Dricus du Plessis took a flurry of body hits across four rounds before defeating Israel Adesanya by submission to retain his middleweight championship at UFC 305 on Sunday.

After scoring some early takedowns, du Plessis (22-2) had to withstand a flurry of body strikes from Adesanya through the middle rounds which appeared to be taking a toll on the 30-year-old South African as the fight progressed.

But a right hook to the side of Adesanya's head in the fourth round gave du Plessis the opening he needed as he swiftly got the takedown and choke hold which forced the Nigerian-born New Zealander to tap out.