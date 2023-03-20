BreakingNews
3 people found shot to death in Rockdale home
X

South Africans demonstrate and call for president to resign

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
South African police on Monday monitored protests by the country’s leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party, which is demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police on Monday monitored protests by the country’s leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party, which is demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party urged all South Africans to participate in a national shutdown but there was limited response in most of the country’s major cities.

At least 87 people were arrested for public violence and related offences by Monday, police said.

“At least 24,300 tires have been confiscated by law enforcement agencies. These were tires that were strategically placed for acts of criminality,” said police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe.

Some protest marches were noted in various areas including Alexandra and Tembisa townships, east of Johannesburg.

Several roads leading to the center of the eastern suburb Kempton Park were closed as protesters marched to voice their grievances.

“All South Africans should be protesting with us right now because loadshedding (power cuts) is affecting all of us. The government must know that we are suffering, especially us who are running small businesses,” said Cedric Cele, who joined the EFF demonstration in Kempton Park.

A heavy police presence was also noted in the capital, Pretoria, where police have been deployed to monitor any potential violence and intimidation against people who are not participating in the protest.

The protest was meant to highlight South Africa's power cuts which have seen households and businesses go without electricity for up to 12 hours daily.

Security forces were deployed to monitor the protests Monday, with government officials describing them as part of the EFF's “regime change agenda.”

The EFF is South Africa’s third largest political party by representatives in the National Assembly.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

International travel rebound fueling growth of Delta flights overseas1h ago

Credit: Image by Screengrab

Longtime pastor Johnny Hunt files defamation suit against Southern Baptists
18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

LB Jordan Boyd commits to Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
15h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 dead after car rolls over Buford Spring Connector onto expressway below
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
20m ago
China’s Xi makes 1st Moscow visit as Putin wages Ukraine war
24m ago
Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges
28m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top